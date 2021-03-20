MHM Virtual Book Launch: THE CONFESSION by Richard Toews
- When
-
Add to Calendar 20-03-2021 14:00 20-03-2021 15:00 America/Toronto MHM Virtual Book Launch: THE CONFESSION by Richard Toews
- Ages
- 18+
- Contact
- info@mennonitemuseum.org 604-758-5667 (Mennonite Heritage Museum)
You are Invited to our FREE Zoom Book Launch! Zoom Virtual Book Launch for Historical Fiction Novel Date: March 20, 2021 Time: 2pm PST Details: http://mennonitemuseum.org/category/upcoming-events/ Free Event! Saturday, March 20 at 2:00pm PST Books available for purchase from Amazon.ca: https://www.amazon.ca/Confession-Richard-Toews/dp/B08LNLCH85 Don’t miss your chance to get your copy of the book and ask your questions! Register to get your ZOOM link a few days before the event: REGISTER BY EMAILING: info@mennonitemuseum.org SUBJECT: Register Me