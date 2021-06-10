Menu

Virtual
Jun 10 12:00 PM - 1:00 PM

Change For Climate Lunchbox Series: Waste Cart Rollout & Reducing GHG Emissions from Household Waste

Where
online - online, Edmonton, Alberta View Map
When
Edmonton's Cart Rollout is launching on March 15, which means the way residents sort and set out their waste at home is changing! Learn about Edmonton's new waste system, including how the new way of sorting and collecting waste will contribute to making Edmonton climate resilient. Learn how to manage your waste responsibly with tips on sorting food scraps, information on the new collection services, and how home composting and going bagless are great ways to complement Edmonton's Cart Rollout! 

Website
http://changeforclimate.ca
Contact
changeforclimate@edmonton.ca (City of Edmonton - Change For Climate)
Edmonton’s Cart Rollout is launching on March 15, which means the way residents sort and set out their waste at home is changing! Learn about Edmonton’s new waste system, including how the new way of sorting and collecting waste will contribute to making Edmonton climate resilient. Learn how to manage your waste responsibly with tips on sorting food scraps, information on the new collection services, and how home composting and going bagless are great ways to complement Edmonton’s Cart Rollout!.

