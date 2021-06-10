Change For Climate Lunchbox Series: Waste Cart Rollout & Reducing GHG Emissions from Household Waste

Edmonton’s Cart Rollout is launching on March 15, which means the way residents sort and set out their waste at home is changing! Learn about Edmonton’s new waste system, including how the new way of sorting and collecting waste will contribute to making Edmonton climate resilient. Learn how to manage your waste responsibly with tips on sorting food scraps, information on the new collection services, and how home composting and going bagless are great ways to complement Edmonton’s Cart Rollout!.