Change For Climate Lunchbox Series: Change Mobility for Climate – Try Cycling

In Edmonton, transportation accounts for 30% of our greenhouse gas emissions and 42% of our energy use. We can change this by changing how we move, all while improving our air quality and health. Find out the many ways you can move in Edmonton and if you are interested in riding your bike more often, but not sure how to get started, join us for a friendly introduction to cycling in Edmonton and how this active form of transportation can transform our city and lower our energy use. Brush up on safety tips and resources available to help you feel more comfortable behind the handlebars. Learn how to use bike lanes for your commute, and Edmonton's trail system for leisurely rides. This is the perfect time to dust off and tune up your bicycle!.