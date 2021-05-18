Change For Climate Lunchbox Series: Front Yard Gardens

It’s possible to grow vegetables just about anywhere, as long as you have soil, sun and water. If your front or side yard or balcony is ideal for a garden, then you can convert that space to grow food for personal consumption or for sharing. The City not only approves, but encourages you to plant vegetables instead of turf, or Veg Instead! Just think of all the time you will save by not having to mow the lawn or not make a trip to the market. Growing your own food can reduce your greenhouse gas emissions and improve your resilience, too.