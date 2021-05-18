Menu

Virtual
May 18 12:00 PM - 1:00 PM

Change For Climate Lunchbox Series: Front Yard Gardens

Where
online - online, Edmonton, Alberta View Map
When
Add to Calendar 18-05-2021 12:00 18-05-2021 13:00 America/Toronto Change For Climate Lunchbox Series: Front Yard Gardens

 online - online, Edmonton, Alberta
Website
http://changeforclimate.ca
Contact
changeforclimate@edmonton.ca (City of Edmonton - Change For Climate)
It’s possible to grow vegetables just about anywhere, as long as you have soil, sun and water. If your front or side yard or balcony is ideal for a garden, then you can convert that space to grow food for personal consumption or for sharing. The City not only approves, but encourages you to plant vegetables instead of turf, or Veg Instead! Just think of all the time you will save by not having to mow the lawn or not make a trip to the market. Growing your own food can reduce your greenhouse gas emissions and improve your resilience, too.
