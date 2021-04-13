Change For Climate Lunchbox Series: Making the Switch – Solar Energy

This sunny session will enlighten you about the benefits of solar, a great place to start if you are thinking of taking advantage of the most abundant source of renewable energy. While electricity accounts for only 16% of the energy used in Edmonton, due to our carbon intensive grid it produces around 40% of our communities greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions. Going solar allows you to generate green electricity on your home or building, which dramatically reduces your carbon footprint and limits your contribution to global climate change. This session will address some of the most common misconceptions about solar energy in Edmonton, walk you through the benefits, help you understand how to navigate the process and what rebate programs are available.