Change For Climate Lunchbox Series: Home Energy Efficiency

Household energy use is a big deal. Most homes produce greenhouse gas emissions directly through natural gas powered furnaces and water heaters and indirectly by consuming electricity. Within Edmonton, the residential sector produces almost 20% of our community greenhouse gas emissions every year. The choices you make in your home result in carbon emissions and affect your household contributions to climate change. Luckily, making energy efficiency upgrades to your home is not only good for the environment, it is also good for the economy and your well-being. This session will describe the opportunities that exist for improving your home's energy efficiency and how you can take advantage of them.