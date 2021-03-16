Menu

Virtual
Mar 16 12:00 PM - 1:00 PM

Change For Climate Lunchbox Series: Climate Change 101

Where
online - online, Edmonton, Alberta View Map
When
Website
http://changeforclimate.ca
Contact
changeforclimate@edmonton.ca (City of Edmonton - Change For Climate)
Climate change has become a defining issue of our time, and 73% of Edmontonians tell us they are concerned about it. This session will help demystify this complex topic, providing information about what climate change is, how climate change is impacting Edmonton, how the City of Edmonton is taking action and how Edmontonians can be part of the solution.
