Virtual
Apr 6 7:00 PM - 8:30 PM

Vancouver Heritage Foundation: Understanding Vancouver’s South Asian Community History

Where
Virtually Across BC - BC View Map
When
Tuesday, April 6 | 7-8:30pm | Virtual | Full details 

Website
https://www.vancouverheritagefoundation.org/events/workshops-and-talks/evening-lectures/
Contact
604-264-9642 (Vancouver Heritage Foundation)

Tuesday, April 6 | 7-8:30pm
Virtual

Don’t miss the opportunity to learn about Vancouver’s South Asian Community History.

Be there for the Vancouver Heritage Foundation virtual event: Race, Regulation, and Resistance. A discussion diving into the history of the South Asian community, its connection to local places, and its continued activism and resilience.

Details at VancouverHeritageFoundation.org