Virtual
Mar 26, 2020 12:00 AM - 11:59 PM

Virtual Purple Day Walk for Awareness

Virtually Across BC - BC View Map
All ages
https://esebc.org/purple-day/
info@esebc.ca 604-853-7399 (The Center For Epilepsy & Seizure Education In British Columba)

Friday, March 26
Support The Center for Epilepsy and Seizure Education during their annual Purple Day Walk for Awareness.

Be part of this virtual walk and raise funds to support programs for those living with seizures in BC.

Details at ESEBC.org