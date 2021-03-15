Global BC sponsors Burnaby Village Museum: Spring Break

March 15 to 26 | 11:30am-4:30pm

Open Daily

Advance Online Registration Required

Head to the Burnaby Village Museum this Spring Break.

Stroll through the 1920’s village and visit the many historical exhibits. Learn about the role Chinese medicine played in shaping communities like Burnaby and watch a live blacksmith demonstration.

Proudly sponsored by Global BC.

Details at BurnabyVillageMuseum.ca