Global BC sponsors Burnaby Village Museum: Spring Break
- When
-
Add to Calendar 15-03-2021 00:00 26-03-2021 16:30 America/Toronto Global BC sponsors Burnaby Village Museum: Spring Break
March 15 to 26 | 11:30am-4:30pm | Free Admission | Advance Online Reservation Required | Full detailsBurnaby Village Museum - 6501 Deer Lake Avenue, Burnaby, BC bvm@burnaby.ca DD/MM/YYYY aJpZteKcUzmrvhxzDmrM23513
- Ages
- All ages
- Contact
- bvm@burnaby.ca 604-297-4565
March 15 to 26 | 11:30am-4:30pm
Open Daily
Advance Online Registration Required
Head to the Burnaby Village Museum this Spring Break.
Stroll through the 1920’s village and visit the many historical exhibits. Learn about the role Chinese medicine played in shaping communities like Burnaby and watch a live blacksmith demonstration.
Proudly sponsored by Global BC.
Details at BurnabyVillageMuseum.ca