Other
Mar 15 - Mar 26 12:00 AM - 4:30 PM

Global BC sponsors Burnaby Village Museum: Spring Break

Where
Burnaby Village Museum - 6501 Deer Lake Avenue, Burnaby, BC View Map
When
March 15 to 26 | 11:30am-4:30pm | Free Admission | Advance Online Reservation Required

March 15 to 26 | 11:30am-4:30pm | Free Admission | Advance Online Reservation Required | Full details 

 Burnaby Village Museum - 6501 Deer Lake Avenue, Burnaby, BC bvm@burnaby.ca DD/MM/YYYY aJpZteKcUzmrvhxzDmrM23513
Ages
All ages
Website
https://www.burnabyvillagemuseum.ca/EN/main/what-s-on/spring-break.html
Contact
bvm@burnaby.ca 604-297-4565

March 15 to 26 | 11:30am-4:30pm
Open Daily
Advance Online Registration Required

Head to the Burnaby Village Museum this Spring Break.

Stroll through the 1920’s village and visit the many historical exhibits. Learn about the role Chinese medicine played in shaping communities like Burnaby and watch a live blacksmith demonstration.

Proudly sponsored by Global BC.

Details at BurnabyVillageMuseum.ca