Art Exhibit: A FLAVORLICIOUS WORLD

AN EXHIBITION OF SPONTANEITY AND WONDER BY MONTREAL ARTIST MAGALI THIBAULT GOBEIL, presented by the Saskatchewan Craft Council.

Exhibition Dates: March 13th through to May 8th, 2021. Virtual Artist Talk: March 17th at 7:00pm.

An enticing collection of both wearable and sculptural works, A Flavorlicious World is anything but ordinary. Presenting two distinct bodies of work, the exhibition is a playful exploration of materials, including precious metal and colourful synthetics. Magali’s expertise with resins and Plexiglass combined with her tireless exploration has led this award-winning artist to be exhibited nationally and internationally.

Touching on themes of dreams and childhood memories, this joyful and vibrant exhibition sparks curiosity and imagination. A Flavorlicious World is an immersive gallery experience that seeks to “…wrap you with happiness. Like the green patches in the heart of a city, the exhibition is an island of joy in the heart of the frenzy of daily life,” write Magali.

A virtual artist talk will take place on Wednesday, March 17th at 7:00pm, hosted on Zoom. To book a personal tour please phone 306-653-3616 (ext. 0).

For more information contact: Leah Moxley Teigrob & Maia Stark, SCC Exhibitions & Education Coordinators, Saskatchewan Craft Council (813 Broadway Avenue, Saskatoon, SK. S7N 1B5) or phone 306-653-3616 (ext. 2) or scc.exhibitions@sasktel.net or saskcraftcouncil.org