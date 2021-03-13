Menu

Event
Mar 13 - May 8 9:00 AM - 5:00 PM

Art Exhibit: A FLAVORLICIOUS WORLD

Where
Saskatchewan Craft Council - Saskatoon, View Map
When
AN EXHIBITION OF SPONTANEITY AND WONDER BY MONTREAL ARTIST MAGALI THIBAULT GOBEIL, presented by the Saskatchewan Craft Council. Exhibition Dates: March 13th through to May 8th, 2021.  Virtual Artist Talk: March 17th at 7:00pm. An enticing collection of both wearable and sculptural works, A Flavorlicious World is anything but ordinary.  Presenting two distinct bodies of work, the… 

AN EXHIBITION OF SPONTANEITY AND WONDER BY MONTREAL ARTIST MAGALI THIBAULT GOBEIL, presented by the Saskatchewan Craft Council.

Exhibition Dates: March 13th through to May 8th, 2021.  Virtual Artist Talk: March 17th at 7:00pm.

An enticing collection of both wearable and sculptural works, A Flavorlicious World is anything but ordinary.  Presenting two distinct bodies of work, the exhibition is a playful exploration of materials, including precious metal and colourful synthetics.  Magali’s expertise with resins and Plexiglass combined with her tireless exploration has led this award-winning artist to be exhibited nationally and internationally.

Touching on themes of dreams and childhood memories, this joyful and vibrant exhibition sparks curiosity and imagination.  A Flavorlicious World is an immersive gallery experience that seeks to “…wrap you with happiness.  Like the green patches in the heart of a city, the exhibition is an island of joy in the heart of the frenzy of daily life,” write Magali.

A virtual artist talk will take place on Wednesday, March 17th at 7:00pm, hosted on Zoom.  To book a personal tour please phone 306-653-3616 (ext. 0).

For more information contact: Leah Moxley Teigrob & Maia Stark, SCC Exhibitions & Education Coordinators, Saskatchewan Craft Council (813 Broadway Avenue, Saskatoon, SK. S7N 1B5) or phone 306-653-3616 (ext. 2) or scc.exhibitions@sasktel.net or saskcraftcouncil.org