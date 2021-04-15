Global BC sponsors PALS Armchair Gala
Thursday, April 15 | 7:30pm | Virtual
- https://palsgala.com/lite-ui/
- gala@palsautismschool.ca 604-251-7257 (PALS Autism Society)
Thursday, April 15 | 7:30pm
Virtual
Tune into the virtual PALS Armchair Gala on April 15.
See the live show featuring Global BC’s Sophie Lui and Fred Lee, special videos highlighting PALS Autism Society and PALS Adult Services Society.
Bid on the virtual auction, 50/50 raffle and more.
Proudly sponsored by Global BC.
Details at PALSGala.com