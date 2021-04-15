Global BC sponsors PALS Armchair Gala

Thursday, April 15 | 7:30pm

Virtual

Tune into the virtual PALS Armchair Gala on April 15.

See the live show featuring Global BC’s Sophie Lui and Fred Lee, special videos highlighting PALS Autism Society and PALS Adult Services Society.

Bid on the virtual auction, 50/50 raffle and more.

Proudly sponsored by Global BC.

Details at PALSGala.com