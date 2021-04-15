Menu

Virtual
Apr 15 7:30 PM - 8:30 PM

Global BC sponsors PALS Armchair Gala

Where
Virtually Across BC - BC View Map
When
Thursday, April 15 | 7:30pm | Virtual | Full details 

Website
https://palsgala.com/lite-ui/
Contact
gala@palsautismschool.ca 604-251-7257 (PALS Autism Society)
Thursday, April 15 | 7:30pm
Virtual

Tune into the virtual PALS Armchair Gala on April 15.

See the live show featuring Global BC’s Sophie Lui and Fred Lee, special videos highlighting PALS Autism Society and PALS Adult Services Society.

Bid on the virtual auction, 50/50 raffle and more.

Proudly sponsored by Global BC.

Details at PALSGala.com