Let’s Paint a White-Crowned Sparrow

Join us in this fun online workshop and learn how to paint realistic birds, even if you're just a beginner (acrylic painters welcome). Learn how to paint bird feathers, eyes and beaks. You will also be taught how to create a Rembrandt portrait style background. Step by step instructions, walk you through techniques in drawing, painting, brushwork and color mixing. Bird portraits are very satisfying to paint because they are easier, and you get to show the bird's expression. By the end of these tutorials, you will know how to complete a bird portrait painting from start to finish. You will be able to read your subjects correctly and know how to work with the dark colors on your palette so that the light colors appear brighter and more beautiful.