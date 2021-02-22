Spring Chocolate Sale
- Where
- Drive-thru (contactless) pick up at the Maxi parking lot - 6381 Trans Canada Highway, Pointe-Claire, Quebec View Map
- When
-
Spring Chocolate Sale
- Ages
- All ages
- Website
- https://fondationlakeshore.ca/
- Contact
- alison.harris.comtl@ssss.gouv.qc.ca (514) 953.3637 (Lakeshore General Hospital Foundation)
Celebrate spring …with chocolate! We partnered up with Galerie au Chocolat to raise funds for the Oncology Clinic at the Lakeshore General Hospital. Perfect for Easter or as a beautiful and thoughtful present. Also, they are gluten-free and made in a peanut-free facility. Order online until March 17th and pick up your order at our drive-thru on March 27th!