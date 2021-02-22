Menu

Food
Feb 22 - Mar 17 12:00 PM - 8:00 PM

Spring Chocolate Sale

Where
Drive-thru (contactless) pick up at the Maxi parking lot - 6381 Trans Canada Highway, Pointe-Claire, Quebec View Map
When
Add to Calendar 22-02-2021 12:00 17-03-2021 20:00 America/Toronto Spring Chocolate Sale

 Drive-thru (contactless) pick up at the Maxi parking lot - 6381 Trans Canada Highway, Pointe-Claire, Quebec
Ages
All ages
Website
https://fondationlakeshore.ca/
Contact
alison.harris.comtl@ssss.gouv.qc.ca (514) 953.3637 (Lakeshore General Hospital Foundation)
Celebrate spring …with chocolate! We partnered up with Galerie au Chocolat to raise funds for the Oncology Clinic at the Lakeshore General Hospital. Perfect for Easter or as a beautiful and thoughtful present. Also, they are gluten-free and made in a peanut-free facility. Order online until March 17th and pick up your order at our drive-thru on March 27th!.
