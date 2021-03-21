Spring Equinox Coffee House

An evening of music & poetry to celebrate the turning of the season. Zoom in from the comfort of your own home, and welcome the triumphant return of spring. Connect with old & new friends alike during the pre & post show community chit chat. Celebrate together, while apart. ::featuring:: Kat Norris, land acknowledgment & Equinox blessing opening Vancouver Haiku Group, poetry readings Róisín Adams, piano Old Soul Rebel, original soul ::host:: paula luther Sunday, March 21st 2021 6:45pm-9:00pm performances 7pm-8:45pm // community chit chat pre & post show free https://zoom.us/j/94343752180?pwd=OWNPSXVUSkRZYU5mbVpHWm55cGlhUT09 https://www.facebook.com/events/2560292994274857 https://www.britanniacentre.org/coffeehouse.