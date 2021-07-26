Arts Blast 5-Day Summer Camp (Ages 5-12)
- When
-
- Ages
- 5-12
- Contact
- info@rotarycentreforthearts.com 250-717-5304 (Rotary Centre for the Arts)
These themed camps feature a wide selection of fun and creative art activities – it’s the total Arts Blast experience. Camps allow your child to explore the power of imagination, while raising self esteem and confidence as they take classes in Art, Music, Drama and Dance. Guided by talented and inspiring top flight instructors, Arts Blast gives your child the opportunity for individual learning and growth. Our popular camps sold out in the Spring, but don’t be disappointed – make sure to register today for Summer Camp. Advance registration is required. Previously purchased RCA Punch Cards are accepted. Bring nut-free snacks, lunches, and water bottle daily. Single-day options are not available for these camps: July 26 – 30 August 9 -13 August 16 – 20