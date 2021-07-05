Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Advertisement
Other
Jul 5 - Aug 27 9:00 AM - 4:00 PM

Arts Blast Summer Day Camp (Ages 5-12)

Where
Rotary Centre for the Arts - 421 Cawston Avenue, Kelowna, BC View Map
When
Add to Calendar 05-07-2021 09:00 27-08-2021 16:00 America/Toronto Arts Blast Summer Day Camp (Ages 5-12)

This unique camp experience allows your child to explore and expand their creativity daily with learning led by their choice of classes in Visual Art, Music, Drama and/or Dance. This is a great introduction to visual and performing arts – on your schedule! Our popular camps sold out in the Spring, but don’t be disappointed… Full details 

 Rotary Centre for the Arts - 421 Cawston Avenue, Kelowna, BC Rotary Centre for the Arts info@rotarycentreforthearts.com DD/MM/YYYY aJpZteKcUzmrvhxzDmrM23513
Ages
5-12
Website
https://www.rotarycentreforthearts.com/
Contact
info@rotarycentreforthearts.com 250-717-5304 (Rotary Centre for the Arts)
This unique camp experience allows your child to explore and expand their creativity daily with learning led by their choice of classes in Visual Art, Music, Drama and/or Dance. This is a great introduction to visual and performing arts – on your schedule! Our popular camps sold out in the Spring, but don’t be disappointed - make sure to register today for Summer Camp. Advance registration is required. Previously purchased RCA Punch Cards are accepted. Bring nut-free snacks, lunches, and water bottle daily.
This unique camp experience allows your child to explore and expand their creativity daily with learning led by their choice of classes in Visual Art, Music, Drama and/or Dance. This is a great introduction to visual and performing arts – on your schedule! Our popular camps sold out in the Spring, but don’t be disappointed - make sure to register today for Summer Camp. Advance registration is required. Previously purchased RCA Punch Cards are accepted. Bring nut-free snacks, lunches, and water bottle daily.

This unique camp experience allows your child to explore and expand their creativity daily with learning led by their choice of classes in Visual Art, Music, Drama and/or Dance. This is a great introduction to visual and performing arts – on your schedule! Our popular camps sold out in the Spring, but don’t be disappointed – make sure to register today for Summer Camp. Advance registration is required. Previously purchased RCA Punch Cards are accepted. Bring nut-free snacks, lunches, and water bottle daily.