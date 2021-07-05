Arts Blast Summer Day Camp (Ages 5-12)

This unique camp experience allows your child to explore and expand their creativity daily with learning led by their choice of classes in Visual Art, Music, Drama and/or Dance. This is a great introduction to visual and performing arts – on your schedule! Our popular camps sold out in the Spring, but don’t be disappointed - make sure to register today for Summer Camp. Advance registration is required. Previously purchased RCA Punch Cards are accepted. Bring nut-free snacks, lunches, and water bottle daily.