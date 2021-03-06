Descarga Musical with Sara Magal

We’ll be celebrating International Women’s Day with music from Brazilian singer-songwriter Sara Magal. Tune in to our Facebook page for a live concert on March 6th at 5pm. Sara Magal is a Brazilian singer and songwriter. From Bossa nova, jazz, blues and rock, her taste of music is so diverse that she is always creating new arrangements for the music she plays and spicing them up with some Brazilian influence. Join us to enjoy original compositions plus well-known songs from outstanding women composers. It will be an afternoon of great music! Please direct any questions to Danais Yera at danais@vlacc.ca.