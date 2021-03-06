Descarga Musical with Sara Magal
- Where
- Vancouver Latin American Cultural Centre - 1885 Venables Street, Vancouver, British Columbia View Map
- When
-
Add to Calendar 06-03-2021 17:00 06-03-2021 18:00 America/Toronto Descarga Musical with Sara Magal
We’ll be celebrating International Women’s Day with music from Brazilian singer-songwriter Sara Magal. Tune in to our Facebook page for a live concert on March 6th at 5pm. Sara Magal is a Brazilian singer and songwriter. From Bossa nova, jazz, blues and rock, her taste of music is so diverse that she is always creating… Full detailsVancouver Latin American Cultural Centre - 1885 Venables Street, Vancouver, British Columbia Vancouver Latin American Cultural Center marketing@vlacc.ca DD/MM/YYYY aJpZteKcUzmrvhxzDmrM23513
- Ages
- 15 to 55
- Contact
- marketing@vlacc.ca (Vancouver Latin American Cultural Center)
We’ll be celebrating International Women’s Day with music from Brazilian singer-songwriter Sara Magal. Tune in to our Facebook page for a live concert on March 6th at 5pm. Sara Magal is a Brazilian singer and songwriter. From Bossa nova, jazz, blues and rock, her taste of music is so diverse that she is always creating new arrangements for the music she plays and spicing them up with some Brazilian influence. Join us to enjoy original compositions plus well-known songs from outstanding women composers. It will be an afternoon of great music! Please direct any questions to Danais Yera at danais@vlacc.ca