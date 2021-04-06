SCHOOL BREAK CAMPS – April 2021
Get creative during the school break! Learn new art techniques and experience cultural activities led by qualified instructors. Pre-registration is required. Sign up for as many sessions as you like. FREE!!! AGES 9 TO 14, ALL ARE WELCOME. ALL SESSIONS * ARE OFFERED VIRTUALLY.
Stories and Songs From Ecuador – April 6th, 9:00am to 11:00am (Registration Code CD2380-01).
Intro to Drawing – April 6th, 1:00pm to 3:00pm (Registration Code CD2380-02).
Watercolour Painting – April 7th, 9:00am to 11:00am (Registration Code CD2380-03).
Intro to Acrylic Painting – April 7th, 1:00pm to 3:00pm (Registration Code CD2380-04).
African Drumming – April 8th, 9:00am to 11:00am (Registration Code CD2380-05).
Print Making – April 8th, 1:00pm to 3:00pm (Registration Code CD2380-06).
*SUPPLIES ARE PROVIDED. DETAILS REGARDING SUPPLY PICKUP TIME AND LOCATION, AND PROGRAM LINK, WILL BE SHARED WITH PARTICIPANTS A WEEK PRIOR TO THE SESSION.
For more information call 306-975-3378. Register online at leisureonline.saskatoon.ca or call or visit any Leisure Centre.