Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Advertisement
Event
Apr 6 - Apr 8 9:00 AM - 3:00 PM

SCHOOL BREAK CAMPS – April 2021

Where
School Break Camps - Saskatoon, View Map
When
Add to Calendar 06-04-2021 09:00 08-04-2021 15:00 America/Toronto SCHOOL BREAK CAMPS – April 2021

Get creative during the school break!  Learn new art techniques and experience cultural activities led by qualified instructors.  Pre-registration is required.  Sign up for as many sessions as you like.  FREE!!! AGES 9 TO 14, ALL ARE WELCOME.  ALL SESSIONS * ARE OFFERED VIRTUALLY. Stories and Songs From Ecuador – April 6th, 9:00am to 11:00am (Registration… Full details 

 School Break Camps - Saskatoon, DD/MM/YYYY aJpZteKcUzmrvhxzDmrM23513

Get creative during the school break!  Learn new art techniques and experience cultural activities led by qualified instructors.  Pre-registration is required.  Sign up for as many sessions as you like.  FREE!!! AGES 9 TO 14, ALL ARE WELCOME.  ALL SESSIONS * ARE OFFERED VIRTUALLY.

Stories and Songs From Ecuador – April 6th, 9:00am to 11:00am (Registration Code CD2380-01).

Intro to Drawing – April 6th, 1:00pm to 3:00pm (Registration Code CD2380-02).

Watercolour Painting – April 7th, 9:00am to 11:00am (Registration Code CD2380-03).

Intro to Acrylic Painting – April 7th, 1:00pm to 3:00pm (Registration Code CD2380-04).

African Drumming – April 8th, 9:00am to 11:00am (Registration Code CD2380-05).

Print Making – April 8th, 1:00pm to 3:00pm (Registration Code CD2380-06).

*SUPPLIES ARE PROVIDED.  DETAILS REGARDING SUPPLY PICKUP TIME AND LOCATION, AND PROGRAM LINK, WILL BE SHARED WITH PARTICIPANTS A WEEK PRIOR TO THE SESSION.

For more information call 306-975-3378.  Register online at leisureonline.saskatoon.ca or call or visit any Leisure Centre.