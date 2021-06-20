The Father’s Day Walk Run for Prostate Cancer

1 in 9 Canadian men will be diagnosed with prostate cancer in their lifetime. This means that 1 man in Canada will be diagnosed every 23 minutes. Let's do it for the 1 in 9! For over 22 years, The Father's Day Walk Run supporters have helped us change the lives of men affected with prostate cancer. And now more than ever, we know that those living with prostate cancer need our support. That’s why this year, we have reimagined The Father's Day Walk Run into a virtual event — a new way to show your support and keep our communities safe during COVID-19. While the world looks different right now, we continue finding creative ways to connect. Join participants all across British Columbia by raising funds and awareness to help build a world where no man has to hear the words "you have prostate cancer". We are so excited for you to join us and be part of this Father’s Day tradition! This is a time to celebrate survivors and remember those we’ve lost.