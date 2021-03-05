Michael Dunahee Keep the Hope Alive
- When
-
Add to Calendar 05-03-2021 00:00 28-03-2021 23:59 America/Toronto Michael Dunahee Keep the Hope Alive
Sunday, March 28 | Virtual | Full detailsVirtually Across BC - BC Crystal Dunahee childfindvictoria@gmail.com DD/MM/YYYY aJpZteKcUzmrvhxzDmrM23513
- Ages
- All ages
- Contact
- childfindvictoria@gmail.com 250-888-3655 (Crystal Dunahee)
Sunday, March 28
Virtual
Participate in the 30th annual Michael Dunahee Keep the Hope Alive 5k walk/run on March 28, virtually.
With 30 years since Michaels disappearance, they are inviting those far and wide to participate in this fundraiser supporting Child Find BC.
Details at MichaelDunahee.ca