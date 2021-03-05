Menu

Virtual
Mar 5 - Mar 28 12:00 AM - 11:59 PM

Michael Dunahee Keep the Hope Alive

Where
Virtually Across BC - BC View Map
When
Add to Calendar 05-03-2021 00:00 28-03-2021 23:59 America/Toronto Michael Dunahee Keep the Hope Alive

Sunday, March 28 | Virtual | Full details 

 Virtually Across BC - BC Crystal Dunahee childfindvictoria@gmail.com DD/MM/YYYY aJpZteKcUzmrvhxzDmrM23513
Ages
All ages
Website
https://michaeldunahee.ca/app/en/
Contact
childfindvictoria@gmail.com 250-888-3655 (Crystal Dunahee)

Sunday, March 28
Virtual

Participate in the 30th annual Michael Dunahee Keep the Hope Alive 5k walk/run on March 28, virtually.

With 30 years since Michaels disappearance, they are inviting those far and wide to participate in this fundraiser supporting Child Find BC.

Details at MichaelDunahee.ca