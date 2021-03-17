Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Advertisement
Virtual
Mar 17 7:00 PM - 8:30 PM

Language, Literature, and Translation: Otoniya Okot Bitek in Conversation with Wangui wa Goro & Shazia Hafiz Ramji

Where
Zoom - Simon Fraser University, Department of English, Burnaby View Map
When
Add to Calendar 17-03-2021 19:00 17-03-2021 20:30 America/Toronto Language, Literature, and Translation: Otoniya Okot Bitek in Conversation with Wangui wa Goro & Shazia Hafiz Ramji

Poet Dr. Otoniya Okot Bitek will discuss language, literature, and translation with African-born writers, Professor Wangui wa Goro and Shazia Hafiz Ramji in a free webinar. The webinar will take place on Wednesday, March 17, 2021 (7-8:30 p.m. PT). Register by March 16, 2021 at 5 p.m. PT to listen to this engaging conversation. Full details 

 Zoom - Simon Fraser University, Department of English, Burnaby Simon Fraser University Department of English englcmns@sfu.ca DD/MM/YYYY aJpZteKcUzmrvhxzDmrM23513
Website
https://www.sfu.ca/sfu-community/events.html/?fbclid=IwAR2iSR3JkLSanE2uwhKq25KHMu2iF4KkksuBdcIW6dHbkAV0IS7Nti15rgQ#!view/event/event_id/20796
Contact
englcmns@sfu.ca (Simon Fraser University Department of English)
Poet Dr. Otoniya Okot Bitek will discuss language, literature, and translation with African-born writers, Professor Wangui wa Goro and Shazia Hafiz Ramji in a free webinar. The webinar will take place on Wednesday, March 17, 2021 (7-8:30 p.m. PT). Register by March 16, 2021 at 5 p.m. PT to listen to this engaging conversation.
Poet Dr. Otoniya Okot Bitek will discuss language, literature, and translation with African-born writers, Professor Wangui wa Goro and Shazia Hafiz Ramji in a free webinar. The webinar will take place on Wednesday, March 17, 2021 (7-8:30 p.m. PT). Register by March 16, 2021 at 5 p.m. PT to listen to this engaging conversation.

Poet Dr. Otoniya Okot Bitek will discuss language, literature, and translation with African-born writers, Professor Wangui wa Goro and Shazia Hafiz Ramji in a free webinar. The webinar will take place on Wednesday, March 17, 2021 (7-8:30 p.m. PT). Register by March 16, 2021 at 5 p.m. PT to listen to this engaging conversation.