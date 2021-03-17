17-03-2021 19:00

17-03-2021 20:30

America/Toronto

Language, Literature, and Translation: Otoniya Okot Bitek in Conversation with Wangui wa Goro & Shazia Hafiz Ramji

Poet Dr. Otoniya Okot Bitek will discuss language, literature, and translation with African-born writers, Professor Wangui wa Goro and Shazia Hafiz Ramji in a free webinar. The webinar will take place on Wednesday, March 17, 2021 (7-8:30 p.m. PT). Register by March 16, 2021 at 5 p.m. PT to listen to this engaging conversation. Full details →