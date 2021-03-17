Jean-Pierre Perreault’s Joe – streaming March 17-23, 2021.

DanceHouse, in partnership with Digidance, announces the exclusive online broadcast of Montreal choreographer Jean-Pierre Perreault’s (1947-2002) seminal work Joe - streaming March 17-23, 2021. Having premiered in 1984 to critical acclaim, the visually arresting work is considered one of the most iconic creations in the Canadian dance canon and showcases the brilliance and scope of Perreault’s vision, as a company of 32 power through a driving commentary on the human condition. Despite Joe’s revered status in Canadian dance, the broadcast will mark many audiences' first opportunity to experience the massive spectacle, in particular for Vancouverites, as the work never toured to the west coast. Following the online broadcast, a 25-minute documentary film will shed light on the work’s creation, significance, and legacy. Tickets and Info: dancehouse.ca.