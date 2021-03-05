Museum of Vancouver: ‘A Seat at the Table’
Museum of Vancouver - 1100 Chestnut Street, Vancouver, British Columbia
- All ages
- 604-736-4431
On now until January 2022
Head to the Museum of Vancouver for the new exhibit, A Seat at the Table, Chinese Immigration and British Columbia.
This exhibition explores historical and contemporary stories of Chinese Canadians in BC through the lens of restaurants and food culture.
Details at MuseumofVancouver.ca/a-seat-at-the-table-mov