Museum of Vancouver: ‘A Seat at the Table’

Where
Museum of Vancouver - 1100 Chestnut Street, Vancouver, British Columbia View Map
When
02-26-2021 00:00 05-03-2021 00:00

On now until January 2022 | Full details 

 Museum of Vancouver - 1100 Chestnut Street, Vancouver, British Columbia
Ages
All ages
Website
https://museumofvancouver.ca/a-seat-at-the-table-mov
Contact
604-736-4431

On now until January 2022

Head to the Museum of Vancouver for the new exhibit, A Seat at the Table, Chinese Immigration and British Columbia.

This exhibition explores historical and contemporary stories of Chinese Canadians in BC through the lens of restaurants and food culture.

Details at MuseumofVancouver.ca/a-seat-at-the-table-mov