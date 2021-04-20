“Identity: From Holocaust to Home” with Elke Babicki

What happens to a child as the offspring carrying the legacy of Nazi Germany and that of a Jewish Concentration Camp survivor? The war that should have separated the parents of Elke Babicki actually brought them together and made them rise above prejudice. In "Identity: From Holocaust to Home", Elke Babicki makes an unusual contribution to the literature of the Holocaust. Babicki weaves a story of survival and heroism in Nazi Germany and shows how this affects the next generations. Join NVDPL on April 20 for a program with author Elke Babicki about this book, which is for anyone interested in history, the Holocaust, and the effects of immigration Registration required. Register online or call 604-929-3727, ext. 8166. Category: Community | Libraries.