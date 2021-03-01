Menu

Other
Mar 1 - Mar 6 12:00 AM

Global Edmonton supports: Flying Canoë Volant

Where
Mill Creek Ravine - View Map
When
The Flying Canoë Volant is a creative and interactive cultural celebration designed to engage local history and everything that is great about a long winter’s night. Full details 

Website
http://flyingcanoevolant.ca

From March 1 – 6 celebrate your inner voyageur with light, music, legends and dance!

In the spirit of a great winter city, the Flying Canoë Volant is a creative and interactive cultural celebration designed to engage local history and everything that is great about a long winter’s night.

Inspired by the legend of The Flying Canoe and French Canadian, First Nations and Métis traditions, Flying Canoë Volant embraces Edmonton’s beautiful Mill Creek Ravine and the newly-established French Quarter.

Register at FlyingCanoeVolant.ca.

 