Mere Mortals: Our Stories Matter Grief – When a Child Dies

Grief over the death of a loved one is a universal experience. The complex grief over the death of one's child can only be fully understood by someone who has experienced such a loss. Here in North Vancouver is a chapter of an international peer-support group for bereaved parents called The Compassionate Friends (TCF). The chapter leaders, Jan Bryant and Cathy Sosnowsky, will share their personal grief journeys and how The Compassionate Friends continues to support parents whose children have died at whatever age and from whatever cause. They will also offer hints for how to help parents in grief. Registration required. Register online or call 604-929-3727, ext. 8166.