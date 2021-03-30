Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Advertisement
Virtual
Mar 30 7:00 PM - 8:30 PM

Mere Mortals: Our Stories Matter Grief – When a Child Dies

Where
Online - Online, Online, Online View Map
When
Add to Calendar 30-03-2021 19:00 30-03-2021 20:30 America/Toronto Mere Mortals: Our Stories Matter Grief – When a Child Dies

Grief over the death of a loved one is a universal experience. The complex grief over the death of one’s child can only be fully understood by someone who has experienced such a loss. Here in North Vancouver is a chapter of an international peer-support group for bereaved parents called The Compassionate Friends (TCF). The… Full details 

 Online - Online, Online, Online North Vancouver District Public Library cmns@nvdpl.ca DD/MM/YYYY aJpZteKcUzmrvhxzDmrM23513
Website
http://go.evvnt.com/744190-0?pid=6986
Contact
cmns@nvdpl.ca 6049905800 (North Vancouver District Public Library)
Grief over the death of a loved one is a universal experience. The complex grief over the death of one's child can only be fully understood by someone who has experienced such a loss. Here in North Vancouver is a chapter of an international peer-support group for bereaved parents called The Compassionate Friends (TCF). The chapter leaders, Jan Bryant and Cathy Sosnowsky, will share their personal grief journeys and how The Compassionate Friends continues to support parents whose children have died at whatever age and from whatever cause. They will also offer hints for how to help parents in grief. Registration required. Register online or call 604-929-3727, ext. 8166.
Grief over the death of a loved one is a universal experience. The complex grief over the death of one's child can only be fully understood by someone who has experienced such a loss. Here in North Vancouver is a chapter of an international peer-support group for bereaved parents called The Compassionate Friends (TCF). The chapter leaders, Jan Bryant and Cathy Sosnowsky, will share their personal grief journeys and how The Compassionate Friends continues to support parents whose children have died at whatever age and from whatever cause. They will also offer hints for how to help parents in grief. Registration required. Register online or call 604-929-3727, ext. 8166.

Grief over the death of a loved one is a universal experience. The complex grief over the death of one’s child can only be fully understood by someone who has experienced such a loss. Here in North Vancouver is a chapter of an international peer-support group for bereaved parents called The Compassionate Friends (TCF). The chapter leaders, Jan Bryant and Cathy Sosnowsky, will share their personal grief journeys and how The Compassionate Friends continues to support parents whose children have died at whatever age and from whatever cause. They will also offer hints for how to help parents in grief. Registration required. Register online or call 604-929-3727, ext. 8166.