Mindfulness and Meditation MasterClass with Jon Kabat-Zinn

In this MasterClass, Jon Kabat-Zinn shares suggestions for reducing barriers to a daily meditation practice, including how to meditate in a range of different positions, how to tame and befriend the restless or unhappy mind, and how to bring mindfulness to everything from yoga to exercise as part of a well-rounded practice. Through a series of six guided meditations, he illuminates how mindfulness can be used to reduce stress, pain and suffering and help move toward greater levels of health and well-being. Members will leave this class feeling inspired by Kabat-Zinn's liberating wisdom and empowered with the tools and perspective needed to cultivate a lifelong mindfulness practice of their own.