Virtual
Mar 17 10:30 AM - 12:00 PM

Seniors’ Health and Wellness: Mental Health

Where
Online - Online, Online, Online View Map
When
Add to Calendar 17-03-2021 10:30 17-03-2021 12:00 America/Toronto Seniors’ Health and Wellness: Mental Health

Are you concerned about your mental health? An overview of mental disorders and ways individuals can contribute to their own mental health are discussed. Presented by the Seniors’ Health and Wellness Institute. Register online or at 604-987-4471 ext. 8175. Full details 

Website
http://go.evvnt.com/744227-0?pid=6986
Contact
cmns@nvdpl.ca 6049905800 (North Vancouver District Public Library)
