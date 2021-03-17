Seniors’ Health and Wellness: Mental Health
- When
-
Add to Calendar 17-03-2021 10:30 17-03-2021 12:00 America/Toronto Seniors’ Health and Wellness: Mental Health
Are you concerned about your mental health? An overview of mental disorders and ways individuals can contribute to their own mental health are discussed. Presented by the Seniors’ Health and Wellness Institute. Register online or at 604-987-4471 ext. 8175. Full detailsOnline - Online, Online, Online North Vancouver District Public Library cmns@nvdpl.ca DD/MM/YYYY aJpZteKcUzmrvhxzDmrM23513
- Contact
- cmns@nvdpl.ca 6049905800 (North Vancouver District Public Library)
Are you concerned about your mental health? An overview of mental disorders and ways individuals can contribute to their own mental health are discussed. Presented by the Seniors’ Health and Wellness Institute. Register online or at 604-987-4471 ext. 8175.