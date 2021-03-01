Kelowna and District Genealogical Society Activities
Regular Monthly Meeting Kelowna and District Genealogical Society’s Regular Monthly Meeting will be held at 6:45 PM on Monday March 1st via Zoom. Not a member and interested in joining us as a guest? Please contact info@kdgs.ca and a Zoom invitation will be sent to you. Genealogists in Residence Do you need help with your… Full detailsZoom - NA, NA, NA Heidi Loran Hjloran@gmail.com DD/MM/YYYY aJpZteKcUzmrvhxzDmrM23513
- Hjloran@gmail.com 780-231-2212 (Heidi Loran)
Regular Monthly Meeting
Kelowna and District Genealogical Society’s Regular Monthly Meeting will be held at 6:45 PM on Monday March 1st via Zoom. Not a member and interested in joining us as a guest? Please contact info@kdgs.ca and a Zoom invitation will be sent to you.
Genealogists in Residence
Do you need help with your family history project? While the KDGS Family and Local History Centre in the downtown Kelowna Library remains closed, volunteers from the Kelowna and District Genealogical Society are freely available to do lookups in our collection (see our book list at http://www.KDGS.ca, library page), or assist you by email, phone or Zoom. For more information: Librarian@ KDGS.ca.