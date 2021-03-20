Fish Skin Leather Virtual Workshop with Janey Chang

Learn the process of transforming raw fish skins into a beautiful, translucent but durable textile that can be used to make clothing, pouches, wallets, footwear, art and anything you would use leather for. In this two part class, we will explore oil tanning which preserves the natural colour of fish skins. You will know everything you need to know to have your own Home Tannery! If you have taken a previous class with Janey, you’ll have a chance to refresh and solidify your previous knowledge AND to add new skills and understanding of the fish skin tanning process. You are encouraged to work along side Janey in order to get the most out of the class. Please note: This class is two sessions and will be held virtually on Zoom. You will receive a link after you register. If you are new to Zoom, find out more here. Dates: March 20 and 27, 2021 (It’s a two-part workshop!) Times: 10:00AM – 12:00PM Platform: Zoom (Information about how to connect will be sent to participants prior to the event) Price: $90 for non-members, $85 for MOV members, $70 Indigenous Peoples* *Please call 604-736-4431 during MOV business hours to obtain a discount code if you are an MOV Member or Indigenous. Please note that this price point is based on covering the artist’s fee and materials.