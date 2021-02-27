Legacy Awards 2021

Every year, her organization, the National Congress of Black Women Foundation (NCBWF) recognizes the outstanding contributions of our community members through "The Legacy Awards". This year we will be Honouring Black Physicians who have contributed to the health of, not only the Black community but to the broader communities in B.C.We will be awarding the following doctors: Dr. John Farley, Dr. Vera Nyirenda, Dr. Pascaline Mahungu, Dr. Gina Ogilvie & Dr. Winston Gittens. In this year’s two-hour online event, we are also Premiering a “Community Member Honour Roll” to recognize frontline health professionals and support workers from the Black community for their steadfast commitment. These individuals have been nominated by members of their own community who have recognized their unwavering diligence.