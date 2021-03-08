Stop Sexual Exploitation of Children and Youth Awareness Week | March 8-13
Why is there a surge in the number of children and youth who are being sexually exploited during the pandemic? Join us on March 8th for a candid conversation with Camila Jimenez on This Amazing Story where she’ll discuss the increase in online sexual exploitation during the pandemic and what we can do about it…. Full detailshttps://thisamazingstory.com/ - 3894 Commercial Street, Vancouver, BC This is presented by VCAT (Vancouver Community Action Team) a group of local service providers who have joined forces to increase awareness and education on the issue of sexual exploitation of children and youth. VCAT representatives include: PLEA Community Services, Boys and Girls Clubs of South Coast, The Salvation Army, Urban Native Youth Association, Qmunity, and Covenant House Vancouver. DD/MM/YYYY aJpZteKcUzmrvhxzDmrM23513
Why is there a surge in the number of children and youth who are being sexually exploited during the pandemic? Join us on March 8th for a candid conversation with Camila Jimenez on This Amazing Story where she’ll discuss the increase in online sexual exploitation during the pandemic and what we can do about it. Camila has more than 13 years experience working with children and youth who have been sexually exploited.