UBC Reads Sustainability with Amitav Ghosh

The Great Derangement: Climate Change and the Unthinkable with Amitav Ghosh Are we deranged? The acclaimed Indian novelist Amitav Ghosh argues that future generations may well think so. The extreme nature of today’s climate events, Ghosh asserts, make them peculiarly resistant to contemporary modes of thinking and imagining. This is particularly true of the writing of history, where the climate crisis has sometimes led to gross simplifications. Join Ghosh for an examination of our inability—at the level of literature, history, and politics—to grasp the scale and violence of climate change. March 11 12:00-2:00pm Webinar Register today at sustain.ubc.ca/climatejustice. Part of UBC Reads Sustainability and the Climate Justice Series, presented in partnership with the Pacific Institute for Climate Solutions, Centre for Community Engaged Learning, and School of Public Policy and Global Affairs.