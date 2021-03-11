Global BC sponsors CelticFest Vancouver

Global BC sponsors CelticFest VancouverEvent Ended
March 11 to 20 | Virtual
March 11 to 20
Virtual
CelticFest Vancouver returns this March with a their first-ever virtual festival.
Hear live music on St Patrick’s Day and events throughout the week ranging from a virtual game show, cocktail and baking classes and the Family Day with story-telling, dance, art, language and more
Proudly sponsored by Global BC.
Details at CelticFestVancouver.com