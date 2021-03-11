Menu

Festival
Mar 11, 2021 12:00 AM

Global BC sponsors CelticFest Vancouver

Where
Virtually Across BC - BC View Map
When
March 11 to 20 | Virtual | Full details 

Ages
All ages
Website
https://www.celticfestvancouver.com/

March 11 to 20
Virtual

CelticFest Vancouver returns this March with a their first-ever virtual festival.

Hear live music on St Patrick’s Day and events throughout the week ranging from a virtual game show, cocktail and baking classes and the Family Day with story-telling, dance, art, language and more

Proudly sponsored by Global BC.

Details at CelticFestVancouver.com