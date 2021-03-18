Menu

Mar 18 1:00 PM - 2:00 PM

MAYFAIR SENIORS NEIGHBOURHOOD HUB CLUB: FROM BABA WITH LOVE

Where
Saskatoon Council on Aging - Saskatoon, View Map
When
Add to Calendar 18-03-2021 13:00 18-03-2021 14:00 America/Toronto MAYFAIR SENIORS NEIGHBOURHOOD HUB CLUB: FROM BABA WITH LOVE

How can I make a yummy Easter Paska Bread for my family this year?  Join the ladies from the Hanka Romanchych Branch for a first hand demonstration on the art of Paska Bread making.  All older adults 55+ invited! Cost is FREE.  Online via ZOOM.  How to Register: Phone the Saskatoon Council on Aging @306-652-2255 or email admin@scoa.ca Full details 

