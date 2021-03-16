Caregiver Week: REMEMBERING WHEN, A FIRE AND A FALL PREVENTION PROGRAM FOR OLDER ADULTS
Are you concerned about how you would get up if you fell? What about getting out of your house if you have a fire? This fun and engaging presentation will take you through eight fire safety and eight fall prevention messages and help you remain in your home of choice longer. Cost is FREE. Location is ONLINE only. How to Register: Phone the Saskatoon Council on Aging @306-652-2255 or email admin@scoa.ca
Are you concerned about how you would get up if you fell? What about getting out of your house if you have a fire? This fun and engaging presentation will take you through eight fire safety and eight fall prevention messages and help you remain in your home of choice longer.
Cost is FREE. Location is ONLINE only. How to Register: Phone the Saskatoon Council on Aging @306-652-2255 or email admin@scoa.ca