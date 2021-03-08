Global Edmonton supports Power of the Pack: Women Celebrating Women in Alberta

The Wolfe Pack Warriors team is excited to invite you to the first annual Power of the Pack: Women Celebrating Women in Alberta online event. On Monday, March 8th, International Women’s Day, we will be hosting an online event celebrating and honouring women’s achievements in our communities of Edmonton, Calgary and the Bow Valley. This event will include a panel of women from our community sharing their stories and advice. Each woman will offer insights into her life ranging from business success to balancing family, from continual education to self care.

Wolfe Automotive Group will be offering this event at no cost to those attending with the goal of inspiring and empowering women in our communities.

Her Honour the Lieutenant Governor of Alberta, Salma Lakhani, will be bringing greetings and we will also be hearing from a panel of incredible women.

For more event information and a full list of panelists, visit www.WolfeAutomotive.ca/power-of-the-pack

This even is being held in support of the Alberta Council of Women’s Shelters.