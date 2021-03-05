Menu

Virtual
Mar 5 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM

Signs of Spring Storytime

Where
Lynn Canyon Ecology Centre - Virtual - 3663 Park Rd, North Vancouver, BC View Map
When
Add to Calendar 05-03-2021 10:00 05-03-2021 11:00 America/Toronto Signs of Spring Storytime

What are the signs of spring? Join us for stories and songs! This program is family-friendly. Suitable for ages 2 and up. While this program is free, our suggested donation is $2 per individual and $5 per family, to help us continue to offer these exciting programs. Full details 

 Lynn Canyon Ecology Centre - Virtual - 3663 Park Rd, North Vancouver, BC
Ages
2+
Website
http://www.lynncanyonecologycentre.ca
Contact
ecocentre@dnv.org 6049903755 (Lynn Canyon Ecology Centre)
What are the signs of spring? Join us for stories and songs! This program is family-friendly. Suitable for ages 2 and up. While this program is free, our suggested donation is $2 per individual and $5 per family, to help us continue to offer these exciting programs.