Virtual
Feb 24 - Feb 27 12:00 AM - 11:59 PM

Vancouver International Boat Show

Where
Virtually Across BC - BC View Map
When
February 24 to 27 | Virtual | Full details 

Website
https://vancouverboatshow.ca/

February 24 to 27
Virtual

The 59th Vancouver International Boat Show is taking place virtually.

With free admission, you can browse the newest boat models, watch seminars, connect with specialist and more from the comfort of home.

Details at VancouverBoatShow.ca