Vancouver International Boat Show
February 24 to 27 | Virtual
- https://vancouverboatshow.ca/
February 24 to 27
Virtual
The 59th Vancouver International Boat Show is taking place virtually.
With free admission, you can browse the newest boat models, watch seminars, connect with specialist and more from the comfort of home.
Details at VancouverBoatShow.ca