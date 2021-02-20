The AMS First Generation Students Union would like to invite you to Canada's GenOne conference happening virtually on February 20th. The conference is the first of its kind in Canada to advocate for the inclusion of students who identify as first-generation and low-income. This conference is open to students, faculty members and staff and offers a customizable schedule as well as networking sessions that are powered by Artificial Intelligence. One of our keynote speakers is the Minister of Advanced Education in BC. This is a huge step in bringing together different campuses across Canada to discuss matters of equitable access and inclusion for underrepresented student groups.