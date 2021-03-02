Microcosmos Quartet livestream – Tuesday, March 2, 2021 @ 7:30PM (PST)

Microcosmos Quartet plays Schubert and Adès Don’t miss Vancouver’s beloved Microcosmos Quartet when they perform Schubert’s “Death and the Maiden” Quartet and Thomas Adès’s “Arcadiana” live from the Fox Cabaret on Main Street. Streamed live with excellent audio, this 1080p high-definition real-time broadcast will be filled with gorgeous and inspiring music. Franz Schubert’s “String Quartet No. 14 in D Minor” is celebrated as a masterpiece of string writing. It’s called the “Death and the Maiden” Quartet for its soul-stirring second movement which uses the melody from Schubert’s song of the same name. The music of Thomas Adès’s “Arcadiana” is “magically allusive, full of rapt and raptuorous string effects.” (The Guardian) The seven short movements evoke paradise and disappearing utopia with sounds that are modern and dreamlike. When the Microcosmos Quartet performs live from the Fox Cabaret, you’ll discover unique details and perspectives that you can’t witness at a live event. For an enhanced audio experience, please use headphones. This presentation has received generous support from: Elizabeth & Alan Bell Ric & Lynda Spratley.