Manitoba Conservatory of Music & Arts: How Many Roads

HOW MANY ROADS

ADULTS 16+

TUESDAYS: 6:30 – 8:30 PM | March 2 – 16

COST: $120 | INSTRUCTOR: John Einarson | CLASS LENGTH: 3 Weeks

From Folk to Folk Rock – Learn the ways that Bob Dylan changed the musical universe. This 3 week multi-media course analyzes the early career and rise of Bob Dylan and his influence on both folk music and the advent of folk rock (The Byrds et al) between 1961 and 1968. Sit back and relax with your favourite snacks and invite friends from anywhere to join in on the fun!

For more information and to register, go to https://mcma.ca/how-many-roads-bob-dylan/