Virtual
Mar 30 6:30 PM - 8:30 PM

Manitoba Conservatory of Music & Arts: Incense & Peppermints

Where
Your Own Home! - 515 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB View Map
When
INCENSE & PEPPERMINTS ADULTS 16+ TUESDAY March 30 | 6:30 – 8:30 PM COST: $25 | INSTRUCTOR: John Einarson Let's take a trip and examine psychedelic music and the artists who were experimenting with new sounds; the Beatles Sgt. Pepper album, Janis Joplin, Jimi Hendrix, Pink Floyd; San Francisco's Haight-Ashbury, acid rock's epicenter, as well… 

Ages
16+
Website
https://mcma.ca/incense-peppermints/
Contact
info@mcma.ca 2049887650 (Manitoba Conservatory of Music & Arts)

INCENSE & PEPPERMINTS
ADULTS 16+
TUESDAY March 30 | 6:30 – 8:30 PM
COST: $25 | INSTRUCTOR: John Einarson

Let’s take a trip and examine psychedelic music and the artists who were experimenting with new sounds; the Beatles Sgt. Pepper album, Janis Joplin, Jimi Hendrix, Pink Floyd; San Francisco’s Haight-Ashbury, acid rock’s epicenter, as well as Monterey Pop and the Summer of Love 1967 in all its colours and sounds. Sit back and relax with your favourite snacks and invite friends from anywhere to join in on the fun!

For more information and to register, go to https://mcma.ca/incense-peppermints/