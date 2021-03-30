Manitoba Conservatory of Music & Arts: Incense & Peppermints
INCENSE & PEPPERMINTS
ADULTS 16+
TUESDAY March 30 | 6:30 – 8:30 PM
COST: $25 | INSTRUCTOR: John Einarson
Let’s take a trip and examine psychedelic music and the artists who were experimenting with new sounds; the Beatles Sgt. Pepper album, Janis Joplin, Jimi Hendrix, Pink Floyd; San Francisco’s Haight-Ashbury, acid rock’s epicenter, as well as Monterey Pop and the Summer of Love 1967 in all its colours and sounds. Sit back and relax with your favourite snacks and invite friends from anywhere to join in on the fun!
For more information and to register, go to https://mcma.ca/incense-peppermints/