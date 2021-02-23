FREE COOK-ALONG WITH CHEF RANDLE FOR CANADA’S AGRICULTURE DAY

For the love of Canadian food! To celebrate Canada’s Agriculture Day, BC Agriculture in the Classroom Foundation and We Heart Local BC have partnered to provide a FREE virtual cook-along with Chef Trevor Randle from 5:30pm to 7:00pm on February 23, 2021. Participants can enjoy an exciting and informative cooking lesson with Chef Randle from the comfort of their own home in this online webinar. Chef Randle will provide expert instruction as he guides participants through two healthy, BC grown, quick, and budget-friendly recipes. On the menu is BC Inspired Thai Chicken Curry (vegan option available) and Baked Lemon Pudding with BC Blueberry Compote. BC farmers Lovella Schellenberg and Mickey Aylard will also join Chef Randle to provide fun insights on farming. Plus, webinar participants will be entered into a draw for a chance to win 1 of 3 prize packages valued at $200+ each. Register now at https://www.bcaitc.ca/blog/cook-along-celebrity-chef-randle.