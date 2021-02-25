Global BC sponsors FWE Gala: Pitch for the Purse
Thursday, February 25 | 5pm
Virtual
Register to vote and tune into The Odlum Brown FWE Gala: Pitch for the Purse Finale, airing live online on Thursday, February 25 at 5:00 p.m. PST!
During this 60-minute virtual show, three of Canada’s most promising women entrepreneurs will pitch their business visions and then you VOTE LIVE to decide the winner of $50,000.
Proudly sponsored by Global BC.
Details at FWE.ca/Pitch-For-The-Purse