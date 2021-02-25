Menu

Advertisement
Virtual
Global BC sponsors FWE Gala: Pitch for the Purse

Where
Virtually Across BC - BC View Map
Website
https://fwe.ca/pitch-for-the-purse
Contact
amclean@fwe.ca (Anne McLean)

Virtual

Register to vote and tune into The Odlum Brown FWE Gala: Pitch for the Purse Finale, airing live online on Thursday, February 25 at 5:00 p.m. PST!

During this 60-minute virtual show, three of Canada’s most promising women entrepreneurs will pitch their business visions and then you VOTE LIVE to decide the winner of $50,000.

Proudly sponsored by Global BC.

Details at FWE.ca/Pitch-For-The-Purse