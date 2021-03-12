Dancers of Damelahamid – March 12-18, 2021

Dancers of Damelahamid presents a celebration of Indigenous arts as part of the newly envisioned Coastal Dance Festival virtual presentation, from March 12-18, 2021. The free, online festival will feature the world premiere of a new short dance work in honour of the late Elder Margaret Harris by Dancers of Damelahamid, as well as performances and cultural sharing by many of the festival’s long standing artists, including the Dakhká Khwáan Dancers, Git Hayetsk Dancers, Git Hoan Dancers, Spakwus Slolem, 'Yisya̱’winux̱w Dancers, David Robert Boxley and youth artists, Casey James and Demetrius Paul. The Festival will be available for viewing on Vimeo. Info and details, visit: damelahamid.ca.