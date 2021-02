13-02-2021 08:30

20-02-2021 16:00

America/Toronto

STANDARD FIRST AID and CPR LEVEL C

SATURDAYS: FEBRUARY 13th and FEBRUARY 20th, 8:30am to 4:00pm. LOOKING FOR A SUMMER JOB THAT REQUIRES FIRST AID AND CPR LEVEL C? NO COST, LUNCH PROVIDED. MUST ATTEND BOTH DAYS. To Register, call 306-975-3378. ** Victory Safety and Training ** White Buffalo Youth Lodge ** City of Saskatoon – Metawetan Programs ** Full details →