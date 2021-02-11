Global BC sponsors Coastal Lunar Lanterns

On now until February 23

šxʷƛ̓ənəq Xwtl’e7énḵ Square (formerly Vancouver Art Gallery North Plaza)

Celebrate the Lunar New Year by seeing the artwork of celebrated BC artist Susan Point and her family of artists during Coastal Lunar Lanterns.

View their colourful artwork that weaves the visual stories of the nature that surrounds us.

Proudly sponsored by Global BC.

Details at TheLanternCity.ca