Global BC sponsors Coastal Lunar Lanterns
- When
-
Add to Calendar 11-02-2021 00:00 23-02-2021 23:59 America/Toronto Global BC sponsors Coastal Lunar Lanterns
On now until February 23 | Free | šxʷƛ̓ənəq Xwtl’e7énḵ Square (formerly Vancouver Art Gallery North Plaza) | Full detailsšxʷƛ̓ənəq Xwtl’e7énḵ Square - 750 Hornby Street, Vancouver, BC info@acsea.ca DD/MM/YYYY aJpZteKcUzmrvhxzDmrM23513
- Ages
- All ages
- Website
- https://thelanterncity.ca/
- Contact
- info@acsea.ca
On now until February 23
šxʷƛ̓ənəq Xwtl’e7énḵ Square (formerly Vancouver Art Gallery North Plaza)
Celebrate the Lunar New Year by seeing the artwork of celebrated BC artist Susan Point and her family of artists during Coastal Lunar Lanterns.
View their colourful artwork that weaves the visual stories of the nature that surrounds us.
Proudly sponsored by Global BC.
Details at TheLanternCity.ca