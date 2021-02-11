Menu

Festival
Feb 11 - Feb 23

Global BC sponsors Coastal Lunar Lanterns

šxʷƛ̓ənəq Xwtl’e7énḵ Square - 750 Hornby Street, Vancouver, BC View Map
On now until February 23

On now until February 23 | Free | šxʷƛ̓ənəq Xwtl’e7énḵ Square (formerly Vancouver Art Gallery North Plaza) | Full details 

 šxʷƛ̓ənəq Xwtl'e7énḵ Square - 750 Hornby Street, Vancouver, BC
info@acsea.ca
All ages
https://thelanterncity.ca/
info@acsea.ca

On now until February 23
šxʷƛ̓ənəq Xwtl’e7énḵ Square (formerly Vancouver Art Gallery North Plaza)

Celebrate the Lunar New Year by seeing the artwork of celebrated BC artist Susan Point and her family of artists during Coastal Lunar Lanterns.

View their colourful artwork that weaves the visual stories of the nature that surrounds us.

Proudly sponsored by Global BC.

Details at TheLanternCity.ca