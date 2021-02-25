Global BC sponsors Looking Glass Foundation: Reflections

Global BC sponsors Looking Glass Foundation: ReflectionsEvent Ended
Support the Looking Glass Foundation as they present Reflections.
Be part of this home fundraising experience in support of eating disorder recovery.
This memorable evening comprises of fine dining, entertainment by local artists, a silent auction and stories of hope from the community.
Proudly sponsored by Global BC.
Details at LookingGlassBC.com/Reflections