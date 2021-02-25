Menu

Virtual
Global BC sponsors Looking Glass Foundation: Reflections

Where
When
Thursday, February 25 | 6:15pm | Virtual | Full details 

Website
https://www.lookingglassbc.com/reflections

Thursday, February 25
Virtual

Support the Looking Glass Foundation as they present Reflections.

Be part of this home fundraising experience in support of eating disorder recovery.

This memorable evening comprises of fine dining, entertainment by local artists, a silent auction and stories of hope from the community.

Proudly sponsored by Global BC.

Details at LookingGlassBC.com/Reflections